PHELPS COUNTY − A Rolla woman has been charged with domestic assault after an alleged stabbing took place Tuesday.
Krista Hardy, 30, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said they responded to the 11000 block of South Highway 68 in St. James for a reported stabbing.
The victim, a 73-year-old man, had multiple stab wounds and was taken to Phelps Health, according to the sheriff's department. He was later transported to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Deputies found Hardy had fled the scene of the stabbing. She was eventually arrested in Rolla. After further investigation, deputies believe Hardy stabbed the victim with the intent to kill him.
Hardy is being held without bond in the Phelps County Jail.