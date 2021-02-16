MISSOURI - Rolling blackouts have impacted areas in Missouri such as Kansas City and Springfield due to the extreme winter climate.
Ameren Missouri says they have no plans for rolling blackouts in the areas they service, but have asked customers to conserve energy so blackouts do not occur for their customers.
“We issued a call for customers to practice some conservation of energy,” Kevin Anders, Ameren Missouri Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, said.
Ameren is asking people to conserve energy by turning down their thermostats and unplugging unnecessary appliances.
Anders says he keeps his home pretty cool to save energy.
“I have a lot of family members that give me a hard time when they come over. It’s about 65 degrees," he added.
Other energy-saving techniques include changing your furnace filter (or cleaning it), shutting your shades to keep the warm air in, and refraining from using your dishwasher or washer and dryer during the day.
Ameren says not only will the conservation of energy help Ameren continue to provide electricity to Missouri residents, but it will help eliminate a huge jump in customers' energy bills.
Blackouts have not yet become necessary due to the decrease in energy usage.
“We’ve seen the response from the customers in terms of less energy usage today and clearly the system is stable as a result of that,” Anders said.
If Ameren does end up using rolling blackouts, they will give customers a 15 minute to an hour notice if possible.
Columbia resident Jarod James said his family’s warmth is a priority despite concerns about these blackouts.
“I have two little toddlers,” he said. “So I gotta make sure they are especially warm.”
Columbia resident and University of Missouri student David Sandall says he hasn't paid much attention to the thermostat in his apartment.
"We keep it warm throughout the day," he said, "we don't have AC but we have heat."