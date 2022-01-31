BOONE COUNTY — The construction site for the new Sorrels Overpass will be closed for 5-minute intervals Monday, allowing cranes to move concrete to the median of eastbound Interstate 70.
The 5-minute closures will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Contractors began building the new overpass on Jan. 17. The project, which has been accelerated due to damages, is set to wrap up in late May.
The demolition of Sorrels Overpass began in early November, after an October crash on I-70 left the pass severely damaged.
The intermediate road closures will take place all week. Dates will be announced by MoDOT and the contractor at least one day in advance.
