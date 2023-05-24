JEFFERSON CITY − Rev. W. Shawn McKnight Bishop of Jefferson City has appointed Ron Vossen as interim president of Helias Catholic High School.
Vossen has a long history with the school as he is a 1974 graduate of Helias High School. He has a bachelor's degree from MU in industrial arts education and a master's degree from Lincoln University in secondary school administration, according to a news release.
Vossen is currently the director of alumni relations at Helias Catholic, a position he assured following a 43-year teaching career at the school.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Helias Catholic High School as interim president," Vossen said in the release. "Helias Catholic is so much more than a school — it's a second home and a way of life for the students, teachers, staff, families, clergy, alumni and friends who are part of the Crusader family. I look forward to helping open a new chapter at Helias Catholic that builds on our school's proud traditions and history, knowing our best days are yet to come."
The school's search for a president began when former Helias Catholic President John Knight stepped down from the role on May 15.
Vossen’s interim leadership will begin July 1, as Helias Catholic continues to work toward the final phases of its campus master plan. This includes major enhancements to the school’s performing arts, academic and extracurricular facilities.