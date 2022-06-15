COLUMBIA - A new Ronald McDonald House will be on its way to Columbia, as the charity has announced its location for its new house.
The house will be located at 1110 South College Avenue, at the northeast corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue.
In the press release, the charity also announced it has received an $800,000 gift from Veterans United Foundation, to help build the new house.
The new house will be larger than the previous house and will include:
- 31,000 square feet of finished space.
- 24 private guest rooms with private baths, compared to the previous house having 18.
- Capacity to add an additional 11 guest rooms.
- Large kitchen and dining area.
According to the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Lindsay DuCharme, says construction will begin in the fall of this year and will have an anticipated opening of spring of 2024.