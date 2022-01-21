Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri to relocate to larger facility

COLUMBIA — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is moving from its current location at 3501 Lansing Avenue to a larger facility.
The new location will be closer to the new MU Children's Hospital, which is expected to open in 2024. RMHC said it is in active negotiations with MU Health Care to identify the location.
The new Ronald McDonald home is expected to open in October 2023 and will be within walking distance of the children's hospital. A news release said 94% of RMHC families last year were also being served by MU Health Care.
Since 1983, RMHC of Mid-Missouri has provided services like meal deliveries and overnight rooms for families of hospitalized children.
The past few months, the home has seen an increase in families looking to stay overnight, according to Executive Director Terri Gray.
Currently, the location offers 18 guest rooms for families. The new location will increase that number to 24 rooms.
"While we have this opportunity to build a new house, we want to take advantage of that and be able to serve more families by having more guest rooms available," Gray said.
Gray said she isn't sure what facilities the new location will offer or what it will look like since the RMHC team is still in the design phase.
"We love this house," Gray said about the Lansing location. "It was designed with families in mind, and we will carry that through to the design of the new house."
The organization has been housed at the location since 2013. Before then, it operated out of a space at Stadium and Monk Drive.
For the months of January 2023 to October 2023, in between the move and relocation of the new home, the organization will continue to offer services through temporary housing.
St. Raymond's Society will take over the facility on Lansing in January 2023.