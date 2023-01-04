COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday.
Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at the corner of College and Stadium.
While the new Ronald McDonald House is being built, families are being housed at the Drury Plaza Hotel near MU Health Care’s Women’s Hospital. Staff is on-site at the hotel to help families feel at home, assist them as needed, and shuttle families to and from medical facilities.
Lunches through the Lunch on the House program will continue to be served at medical facilities in the Columbia area and Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart will continue to deliver snacks and necessities to families at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.
Administrative offices are now located at 1000 West Nifong Boulevard.
Those wishing to drop off donations can visit the administrative offices between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Top needs are laundry detergent pods, rolls of quarters for the hotel washers and dryers, and individually wrapped snack items, the organization said.
The Ronald McDonald House said it will be unable to collect pull tabs at the temporary space. Pull tab collectors are encouraged to keep collecting and save the tabs until the new House opens in the spring of 2024.
St. Raymond's Society serves pregnant women and new mothers in need. It provides coaching and resources to assist families in becoming self-sufficient, according to its website. Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia will open its first end-of-life care home where the St. Raymond's Society was located, on 1307 West Broadway.