SWEET SPRINGS - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue, near the current Women’s and Children’s Hospital, closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue.
“We truly believe that families should be close to where their child is receiving treatment,” Executive Director of RMHC of Mid-Missouri Terri Gray said. “We began looking for a buyer for our existing facility and making plans to move to where the new where the new Children’s Hospital tower would be located.”
Being within walking distance of the hospital is also important to the families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.
“I was really worried whenever I first heard that the hospital was being built,” Cindy Franks, who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia, said. “I was wondering what would happen with Ronald McDonald House, so it’s nice to know that they’re gonna be again close, within walking distance because that’s really important too, just to be able to come and go as you need to."
Franks stayed in the Ronald McDonald House seven years ago after her son, Grayson, was born at 25 weeks. She said before she had to stay there, she’d never given a lot of thought to the Ronald McDonald House.
“I’d seen things on commercials and things, never really thought about it,” Franks said. “I didn’t even know there was one close by and then we got connected there and were fortunate enough to be able to stay there.”
The House was really important to Franks, who lives about an hour west of Columbia in Sweet Springs.
“So it was nice to have that local place without having to drive back and forward every day because I can’t imagine not being able to see him every day,” Franks said.
Columbia's new Ronald McDonald House will offer even more places for families to stay. The new house will have 24 rooms instead of the current 18.
“We certainly are taking advantage of the opportunity to build a new house and make it larger,” Gray said. “We currently have 18 guest rooms and they are full. They are fully occupied and we do have a waitlist.”
The Ronald McDonald House offers a place for families to get some respite from the hospital as well as not having to commute from around the state.
Franks said one of her favorite things about staying at the Ronald McDonald House was being able to occasionally get away from “just sitting in the hospital rooms, day in and day out, listening to the beeps, listening to the medical stuff.”
“Early on with Grayson, we were only able to hold him once every three hours for 30 minutes at a time,” Franks said. “During that time when you couldn’t hold him, you just kind of felt like there wasn’t much else to do, so it was nice to be able to go to the Ronald McDonald House.”
RMHC of Mid-Missouri currently has a campaign called “Building Love, Expanding Hope” to raise money to build the new house. So far, the campaign has raised $4.4 million of its $6.5 million goal.
Gray said they hope to start construction on the new house this fall and open the house in fall 2023 or early 2024.
As for Grayson, “He’s doing well. He’s in first grade and full of energy,” Franks said. “We definitely can’t imagine what our lives would be like without him here.”