MONTREAL, Mo. — No injures were reported in a Camden County structure fire Friday night.
Firefighters responded at 9:18 p.m. Friday to a structure fire on Titan Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Mid-County Fire Protection District.
Fire Chief Scott Frandsen said in a press release that the home was 50% involved by the fire, and the center section of the roof had already collapsed when the responders' arrived.
No one was in the house at the time of the fire, and the fire was marked under control in approximately 30 minutes, the release said.
All firefighters cleared the scene around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.