COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn opened Sunday in Columbia with several changes to protect guests during the pandemic.
"Safety concerns is my full priority, making sure that we're being cognizant of the safety of not only our guests, but volunteers as well," shelter director Ben Baker said.
The shelter is open 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day for guests to stay the night with a free cot, pillow, and blanket.
The location typically changes between churches from week to week, but this year the permanent home will be at Unitarian Universalist Church on Shepard Boulevard.
"We're not able to pack so tightly just because of COVID considerations, but usually last year we had 32 cots available. Now being able to use the upstairs and downstairs location allowed us to maximize to 36 even with [social distancing]," Baker said.
A secondary shelter is also staffed at the Eastwood Motel on Business Loop 70. CARES Act funding allowed the non-profit to rent out 34 rooms and hire 20 staff to operate both shelters. The majority of funding comes from grants, local churches, and donations.
Guests undergo a health screening before they're taken into the shelter. Any admits with COVID-19 symptoms or with known exposure to an infected person will have a private room available at the motel.
Masks will be required at all times, and each bed at the church is separated with plastic dividers.
"The situation these people are in may not allow them to have the same level of hygiene as you or I. Not being able to wash their hands as frequently or utilize shower facilities may be a tough situation and facilitate the spread of COVID," Baker said, adding that there's a number of homeless camps in Columbia that could allow the virus to spread quickly.
Many guests come from the daily Loaves and Fishes community dinner at Wilkes Blvd. United Methodist Church.
Other than the health screening, the shelter has no requirements to stay. No background checks or income requirements is done.
Guests who are courteous to shelter staff and other guests and take care of their own space are automatically given a reservation for the following night.
Baker expects 20 to 25 guests per night the first week it's open, but he said he expects all 70 beds will fill as the nights get colder.
"Columbia experiences very tough winters, it gets very cold and can be a life or death situation for those that may not be sheltered. Room at the Inn is really filling that safety concern and really taking care of the community to get these people into a safer location," Baker said.
In addition to the staff, two to six volunteers are needed per shelter each evening. Volunteer opportunities are on the organization's website.