COLUMBIA- A local non-profit is expanding operations to meet needs during cold weather.
Room at the Inn is an interfaith non-profit group that provides overnight shelter for the homeless during winter months. The group uses several local churches for its shelters.
The Rock Bridge Christian Church serves as the group's backup shelter. This weekend, it will be used to accommodate overflow.
Sarah Klaassen is the church's pastor. She says it just made sense to partner with Room at the Inn.
"Our church tries to be very active in the community and be responsive to the needs that are among us. For us, showing hospitality is important," she said.
Rock Bridge Christian Church will not be occupied until the other two Room at the Inn facilities are filled. The group is using the Unitarian Universalist Church as its main location. That building can hold about 33 guests.
Due to the pandemic, the group has also partnered with the Eastwood Motel on Business Loop 70. The motel will house people in COVID-19 quarantine or those classified as high-risk.
After those buildings are filled, the Rock Bridge Christian Church will house any additional people. The church's sanctuary will be arranged for this purpose by Saturday night.
The church is still worshipping remotely as a COVID-19 precaution. Because of this, it can easily accommodate Room at the Inn. This weekend, Klaassen will deliver her sermon from home.
"I'll be migrating to my home to do church this weekend, taking some microphones and so forth. A small inconvenience to make room for the guests that will be here," she said.
In addition to Room at the Inn's shelter system, the city of Columbia operates three warming centers during normal business hours. It will add a temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station for this weekend. That shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.
Klaassen is glad to see people step up to help those in need this winter.
"It's important for all of us as a community to share the value that everyone deserves to have shelter. Everyone deserves housing and there are things that we can do about that together," she said.
The Salvation Army Harbor House on Ann Street is also operating as a warming shelter. For a full list of warming shelters, visit the Columbia city website.
For more information on getting involved with Room at the Inn, visit their website.