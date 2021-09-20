COLUMBIA - This weekend's Roots N Blues Festival will include multiple COVID-19 protocols to increase the safety of workers and staff.
The festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof that they were fully vaccinated at least two weeks in advance of attending the event or a negative test within 72 hours of the first day attended.
Sam Lean, Roots N Blues digital marketing manager, said their goal is to help make people feel more comfortable about attending such a large event.
"To make sure that everyone that comes to the festival is COVID free and that we can put on a safe event and keep our artists and guests safe and also the wider community," Lean said.
All ticket holders will be required to upload their documentation to a software platform called CrowdPass that will screen individuals before entering.
CrowdPass safely hosts health screening data for a contact-tracing period of 28 days and is HIPAA-compliant.
"We were worried that it would be a bad reaction, " Lean said. "But actually it was positive."
CrowdPass pre-screens the documents for validity so that entrance into the festival will be more efficient. Once processed, attendees will receive a digital health pass to their email, according to the Columbia Missourian.
To further prevent individuals from contracting COVID-19, event organizers are providing hand sanitizing stations, encouraging masks on festival grounds, limiting festival capacity and dedicating volunteers to sanitizing highly touched surfaces. The festival will also utilize contactless, cashless payments by requiring a wristband be worn by all attendees.
More COVID-19 safety information can be found on the festival's website.