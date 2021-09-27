COLUMBIA- Roots N Blues Festival wrapped up Sunday evening at Stephens Lake Park. Some people who attended the festival said that the felt very safe and comfortable at the festival due to the safety protocols.
"I think they're doing a good job with security both as health... in... from a health perspective. And it's a safe, family oriented event," said Bill Fanning who attended Roots N Blues.
To enter, people were required to have a proof of a vaccine on file or a negative COVID-19 test
KOMU 8 News reached out to Roots N Blues organizers to learn more about the safety protocols and to find out how many people attended, but the organizers were unable to comment.
According to Alison Gill, a St. Louis native, travelled from her college, The University of Chicago, to attend Roots N Blues, and she was impressed by how spaced out everyone was at the festival.
Gill estimates that about 4,000 people attended Friday Night's festivities.
"It was nice to get out and just be in like a communal space again with people you know, I think music live music in particular is a great way to connect with people and so it definitely felt good," Gill said.
Also, this year, at every parking garage downtown, a shuttle would take people to and from the festival. Fanning said the majority of people on the shuttle wore masks.
When entering the festival, There was a security check point where everyone had to show proof of vaccination or the COVID-19 test. Fanning said bags could also be checked there.
The festival wrapped up Sunday evening with a headlining performance by Sheryl Crow.