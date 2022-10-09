COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
According to festival spokesperson, Jill Mango, there were 15 vendors selling products and clothing along with an estimated 30 food vendors.
The non-profit organization Columbia Art League has been stationed at the Roots N Blues festival since Friday.
"It's been really great. We have just been offering an interactive activity for the folks to do while they are here," Mary Sandbothe said an educator of Columbia Art League.
This is the first time the festival has been back to normalcy since the global pandemic struck in 2020.
Rebecca Miller, owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, missed the past two years the festival.
"We are probably the only vendor here that is not baking on-site. We are baking at our stores and bringing them fresh every morning," Miller said. "We really have to plan. We took some data from 2019 to look at growth and talked to the festival organizers."
Vendors said the festival gave great publicity and revenue to their companies.
"It's worth it in just the marketing alone. Meeting new people and getting new customers, and just the opportunity to be out of our store, which is not something we really ever do," Miller said.
Gates for the festival closed Sunday at 7 p.m.