COLUMBIA - Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Mavis Stapes will headline Columbia's Roots N Blues Festival this weekend. They are part of 26 acts fully led by women.
The festival boasts 100% female inclusivity, meaning all of the acts must be women or led by women. It's a move the new organizers made after seeing a lack of representation in the industry.
Tracy Lane, one of those organizers, says she's seen this problem since she joined the industry in 1990.
"One of the greatest challenges for women is that they are still greatly underappreciated in all industries in the entertainment business, but especially when it comes to music festivals," Lane said.
She hopes this will encourage other festivals to be more inclusive.
"This is a call to action for the music industry to address and to change the standard for that," Lane said. "It should be more equitable."
If you are planning to attend the festival, you'll need to be fully-vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving. You can show proof of vaccination with Crowd Pass. Organizers hoped this would keep both employees and guests safe.
"There are 12 million people in the live music industry that didn't have any income last year, including us," Lane said. "So, we wanted to find a way to support our industry and bring back this wonderful communal event to Columbia, but we wanted to do it in a safe way."
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, with Halle Kearns opening up the festival at 5 p.m.
- Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 1 to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:45 to 9 p.m.
You can find the full lineup and COVID-19 protocols on the website for Roots N Blues.