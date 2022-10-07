COLUMBIA – The Roots N Blues Festival this weekend is set to attract more than 8,000 music fans each night, while generating millions for the local economy.
The festival will start on Friday, Oct.7, and will go through Sunday, Oct.9.
Tracy Lane and Shay Jasper, who co-produce the festival, said they are the only women to own and operate a large-scale music festival in the United States.
“I hope that we are not the only ones for very much longer,” Jasper said. “I hope that other women, you know, develop that spark and go for it the same way Tracy and I are doing it. It's just an incredible experience. I hope for this for more women.”
The two have been at Stephens Lake Park since Sunday night working on festival set-up.
“It takes a full five days to build a concert venue in the park,” Lane said. “But, we love this beautiful space. We're really trying to enhance the beauty of the nature of this park this year.”
Besides bringing money to the community through tourism, Lane and Jasper said they prioritize using local contractors and retailers for festival set-up.
“We're talking about local electricians, fencing companies, folks like that," Lane said. "We use as many local folks as we can to provide those services so that the money stays in Columbia.”
In 2019, Lane said an economic impact study concluded the festival generated $1 million a day for the local community.
“It actually ended up being a really slow year because there was a thunderstorm and lightning storm during the middle of the weekend,” Lane said. “So to be able to have that impact on a year that was actually a very low year. I think that this year, we will far exceed that.”
This year’s festival will not require participants to have the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Last year, we did have a full COVID protocol for vaccine requirements,” Jasper said. “We're not doing that this year. But we do ask that folks, you know, just be respectful of the other folks around them because we're all in this together. We all want live music to continue to stay healthy.”
Lane also said security and safety is a top priority.
“We have 24-hour security that started yesterday,” Lane said. “We have a team of about 60 security personnel on the grounds, monitoring the perimeter, and all of the entrance and exit points to do everything we can to ensure that people feel safe."
Tickets can still be purchased for the festival online and in-person at the box office.
People 14 and under can also attend the event for free if they are accompanied by an adult.