COLUMBIA – The bus driver shortage in mid-Missouri and across the nation will affect the shuttle system for the start of the Roots N Blues Festival.
Shuttles for the weekend usually begin one hour before gates open, but partially due to the current bus driver shortage, Friday's shuttle will begin at 4:30 p.m.
“Friday, tomorrow, which is a school day, we’re going to be running up against bus drivers coming off their school routes and then coming and doing our event,” Jamie Varvaro said.
Varvaro works for Trio Presents, the company that helps coordinate the festival.
There are other options for getting to Stephens Lake Park, including ride sharing or walking.
“We want people to be aware of it and there are other ways to get to the park,” Varvaro said. “Even if you park downtown, walking to the park isn’t terrible. Look at this weather, oh my gosh!” Varvaro said Thursday afternoon.
Roots N Blues shared a map showing where the shuttles will pick up and drop off festival goers.
The closest parking structures to the festival are downtown at Sixth and Cherry, and Eighth and Walnut. These are roughly one mile from the festival entrance. According to the Roots N Blues, “at a leisurely pace that’s about a 16 minute walk.”
The gates to the festival open at 4 p.m. Friday. More information for the festival, including additional parking garages and COVID-19 protocols, can be found here.