COLUMBIA – Roots N Blues, an annual Columbia music festival, announced on Thursday it would require festival attendees to be vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before attending.
Richard King said it was the right move, and the news could encourage other music venues to do the same.
King is the former owner and organizer of Roots N Blues and sold the festival to his then employees, who are the current organizers. King also owned the Blue Note and Mojo's – now known as Rose Music Hall. He currently owns Cooper's Landing.
Between all his years in the industry, he said attendees should celebrate the smart decision making from current festival organizers.
"I think that no one expected this latest setback in the COVID world, but I just think that for the most part you have to respect the people that are coming to your business," King said. "In my opinion, you want to make it the safest possible venue that you can."
With a recent surge in cases, King does not believe the festival is alone in its new decision.
"I have been keeping up in the industry, and I have been noticing that now you're seeing some of the bigger production companies – promotional companies – are also going with, 'We want everyone vaccinated,'" he said.
Lynn Cannon, the executive director for VenuWorks, which manages the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater in Jefferson City, said staff are discussing changes to health and safety requirement for amphitheater attendees, but no decisions have been made yet.
"I do hope that it influences other venues, other promoters and get everyone on board here," King added. "Because if someone can explain to me the way out of this – a better way out – I would love to hear it. But I don't see a better way out."
According to the Associated Press, the annual Chicago festival Lollapalooza required vaccinations or a negative test for festival goers. Over 385,000 people attended, with at least 90% vaccinated, and only 203 cases were linked back to the festival.
“Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. “No sign of a ‘superspreader event’. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases.”
The festival is set to be in Columbia Sept. 24 through 26 at Stephens Lake Park.