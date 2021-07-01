COLUMBIA - Rose Music Hall and The Blue Note hired dozens of new employees in late May to prepare for the summer.
Venue director Mike Nolan said that the hiring event served its purpose.
"It's pretty much everything we hoped for," Nolan said. "We filled all the gaps that we needed to and now we're just ready to get rocking again."
Nolan told KOMU 8 in May that the hiring event was needed for their venue to not be short-handed come this time.
Rose Music Hall begins its Fourth of July festivities Friday at 6 p.m. All three of the events held there will be free for all ages.
Nolan said that these events are just the beginning of their busy summer.
"Things slowly are trickling in, in July," Nolan said. "The Blue Note and Rose are still rocking with three, four or five nights of shows. And then come August both clubs are for the most part running full speed again."
More information on Rose Music Hall's Fourth of July celebration and other events can be found on its website.