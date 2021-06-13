COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia says Ross Street will be closed beginning Monday, June 14 at 7 a.m. for a stormwater drainage replacement.
A press release from the City of Columbia says Frank Twehous Excavating Inc., contractor for City of Columbia Stormwater Utility, will relocate and replace the stormwater drainage infrastructure under Ross Street.
Residents in surrounding areas may be subject to temporary delays for access into properties.
Columbians are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone, and if possible, find alternate routes.