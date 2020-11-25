COLUMBIA- The Rotary Club of Columbia began preparing Wednesday to hold Missouri's largest turkey fry on Thanksgiving Day.
Club members prepared 232 turkeys to be fried and served to community members on Thursday.
Individuals purchased some of the turkeys for personal meals, and profits will go towards the Rotary Club's service projects.
67 of the turkeys will go to local organizations including the Voluntary Action Center, the Ronald McDonald House, St. Francis House and Everybody Eats.
12 of the turkeys will go to the Columbia Fire Department.
Neil Carr, Fundraising Committee chair, commented on the importance of the turkey fry for the community. He also noted that COVID-19 has impacted the event this year in some ways.
"We have some volunteers who would have otherwise participated that can't this year for health reasons, we've got some new and interesting social distancing limitations... we're adhering to that as much as possible," Carr remarked.
This is the second year the Rotary Club of Columbia has hosted a Thanksgiving turkey fry.
According to a release, volunteers will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. In addition, the Club has set up contactless pick up for individuals to safely get their turkeys.