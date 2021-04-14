COLUMBIA- President Joe Biden formally announced Wednesday that the United States would pull troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
This goal would have the troops removed by the 20th year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that led the U.S. into its longest war. Biden said the withdrawal will begin on May 1, in line with an agreement President Donald Trump's administration made with the Taliban. He said the complete withdrawal will be done by the anniversary.
For some members of the University of Missouri's ROTC, the war started before they could really remember it.
"I was probably about 3 years old around that mark," Jared Holm, a member of MU's ROTC, said.
Staff Sergeant Keatron Banks, a 23-year-old who served in Afghanistan, said was only 4 years old when the war started.
"Four years old, I don't think I knew what was going on. There was nothing in my life that even knew anything about war. You know you were just worried about little kids stuff," Staff Sgt. Banks said.
The Afghanistan war is the longest war that the U.S. military has ever been in. The age gap was sometimes apparent during deployment.
"You would like to know more and try to learn more, but... the truth of the matter is I feel like more older people have better connections and deeper feelings toward being out there than the younger guys, cause' half the time we don't even know what we were fighting there for," Sgt. Banks said.
Yet this didn't deter Sgt. Banks while he was in combat, and he picked up valuable lessons in the process.
"Just being there as a person who was 4 years old when it all started, you can understand the global war on terrorism and of course, you don't want that," he said.
And while Banks is proud of his service, the announcement is something he saw as somewhat of a sigh of relief.
"That feeling right there is a relief, and something that I would have loved to have heard while I was out there. It's like 'Oh we get to go home, that's a sigh of relief,'" Sgt. Banks said.
