COLUMBIA − Construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive began Monday and will continue until July 28.
During the construction dates, the intersection will be closed to all, causing an increase in traffic for those having to routinely take those routes.
The Tiger Avenue parking structure, the patient parking and visitor garage and parking structure #7 off of Hospital Drive will still be accessible through detours.
Once the new University Children's Hospital opens in 2024, there will be an expected increase in traffic in the area due to the services it will provide. Implementing a roundabout near this area will likely help mitigate traffic.
A majority of students will be off campus for summer break, the University Hospital plans on getting any construction related projects out of the way.
Because of the construction, the Go COMO bus service on the black route will detour.
Instead of passing through the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive to reach Stadium Boulevard, the bus will turn right onto Turner Avenue and then turn left onto South Providence Road.
Those who take the Go COMO black route will be unable to use the stops at Tiger Avenue and Rollins Street, instead they will use the Tiger Avenue and Conley Avenue.