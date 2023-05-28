Parts of the U.S. Route 54 and Route OO interchange in Holts Summit will temporarily close starting Tuesday due to construction of a roundabout.
Contractors from Sam Gaines Construction, Inc. began the intersection improvement project on the west side of the intersection last week.
Crews will continue their work on the east side of the interchange in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday, May 30, Route OO (Simon Boulevard) over U.S. Route 54 and the northbound U.S. Route 54 on/off ramps at Route OO will close to all traffic. Motorists are recommended to drive carefully and follow signage.
The contract states all work must be completed by June 30, per a contract with the Missouri Department of Transportation.