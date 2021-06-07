COLUMBIA – The intersection of Route K, Sinclair Road and Old Plank Road will close Monday as construction progresses on a single-lane roundabout.
During the closure, Sinclair Road will not be accessible from Route K and drivers are advised to find different routes.
Some residents in the area are concerned about how this road closure might affect them.
Laurie Henry lives in a neighborhood near the intersection and said she’s worried people will use her street as a way to get around the construction.
“I am really worried because Cascades Drive, the street that we live on, actually goes straight from Route K to Sinclair,” Henry said. “ If people didn’t realize that this was closed, it could just be a mess.”
The project will also align Sinclair and Old Plank Roads to create a four-way intersection. The roundabout will also have a sidewalk. Although Henry said that she can understand that the city is trying to simplify the intersection, she believes Route K itself has bigger problems when it comes to the flow of traffic.
“I just don’t think it’s going to make that big of a dent in the problems we have on Route K,” Henry said. “That’s one little intersection. This Route K is a dangerous road.”
Earlier this year, a car crash happened at the intersection of Old Plank Road and Route K, a woman involved in the head-on collision was killed. Henry said from her experience driving on Route K, the hills and blind spots can be dangerous for drivers.
“There’s a lot of blind intersections and exits. You can’t see somebody who’s turning left until you’re right upon them,” Henry said.
In her own neighborhood, Henry said she often gets scared pulling out onto Route K.
“A lot of the traffic, it’s blind coming over the hills,” Henry said. “You take your life into your hands leaving the subdivision sometimes, and it’s terrible.”
Henry said in addition to the construction of a new roundabout, she wants to see some more changes along Route K to make it safer for drivers.
“I would like to see left hand turn lanes, if they could go to these intersections where there are a lot of entrances and exits,” Henry said.
In a news release Wednesday, the City of Columbia said the roundabout is expected to be operational by mid August, weather permitting. Henry said she hopes drivers do not speed through her neighborhood if her street becomes a frequently used shortcut during construction.
“You’ve got kids, a lot of kids in this neighborhood, a lot of people walking their dogs and everything,” Henry said. “Just slow down if you’re coming here.”
Until construction is complete, Henry said that she urges drivers to use extra caution during the road closure.
“Take your time,” Henry said. “Don’t be in such a big hurry, you’re going to get there.”