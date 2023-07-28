COLUMBIA − Crews have finished construction on a new roundabout on MU Health Care's campus. 

The roundabout at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive opened Friday after more than 10 weeks of construction. It's intended to provide a continuous flow of traffic through the intersection. 

"This was a top recommendation of a recent traffic study examining ways to mitigate the increased traffic expected with the opening of the Children's Hospital in 2024," Uriah Orland, an MU News Bureau spokesperson, previously said.

MU Health Care's patient and visitor parking garage also reopened Friday. Crews finished its first phase of improvements, including an automated parking guidance system, a new entrance on the northeast side and maintenance repairs.

Now that the roundabout is open, Go COMO's black bus returned to its normal route Friday. While the intersection was closed for construction, the black route ran on a detour. In a tweet Friday, Go COMO thanked riders for their patience during the closure.

