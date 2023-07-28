COLUMBIA − Crews have finished construction on a new roundabout on MU Health Care's campus.
The roundabout at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive opened Friday after more than 10 weeks of construction. It's intended to provide a continuous flow of traffic through the intersection.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATES: We’re excited to announce our new roundabout at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive is officially complete! But that’s not all — We’ve completed our first phase of improvements for the Patient and Visitor Parking Garage and all levels are once again open. pic.twitter.com/0QX8giTIn0— MU Health Care (@muhealth) July 28, 2023
"This was a top recommendation of a recent traffic study examining ways to mitigate the increased traffic expected with the opening of the Children's Hospital in 2024," Uriah Orland, an MU News Bureau spokesperson, previously said.
MU Health Care's patient and visitor parking garage also reopened Friday. Crews finished its first phase of improvements, including an automated parking guidance system, a new entrance on the northeast side and maintenance repairs.
Now that the roundabout is open, Go COMO's black bus returned to its normal route Friday. While the intersection was closed for construction, the black route ran on a detour. In a tweet Friday, Go COMO thanked riders for their patience during the closure.
Mizzou has completed construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive. The black bus is now back on its normal route.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) July 28, 2023
Thank you to our riders for your patience during the intersection closure and detour. pic.twitter.com/aARyronTps