COLUMBIA- Roundabouts continue to be the go-to solution for busy intersections in Columbia.
Columbia Public Works says that roundabouts reduce noise pollution, reduce greenhouse emissions and reduce types of crashes that most often lead to fatalities.
“They make intersections safer, just because you do have that slowing down to the intersection,” Allison Anderson from Columbia Public Works said.
According to the City of Columbia Citizen’s Handbook in 2016, there are 10 tips for roundabout driving.
Slow down, yield, no merging alongside other cars, find a gap, go right, stay in your lane, take extra care in some dual roundabouts, right of way is not always right, drive cautiously and politely, learn as much as you can.
All of these rules have resulted in some confusion and annoyance for drivers all around in Columbia.
“People just don’t know how to use them,” FedEx driver Matthew Bruce said. “They don't use the arrows and I know there’s plenty of times where there are cars that have been on the inside lane and there’s a trailer trying to get around the outside and they get squished.”
There are 164 drivers at the FedEx warehouse in Columbia, and they all encounter roundabouts on a daily basis.
“Most of the time they hinder driving a little bit,” driver Shane Niekamp said.
One driver explained how the slow speeds make it hard for the trailers to enter the roundabouts.
“The traffic and for us to get in there and waiting for all the other cars to let us in,” driver Albert Martinez said.
Anderson said that people may struggle with roundabouts at first.
“There’s a learning curve of how to navigate the roundabout for people who had just haven't had to navigate them before,” Anderson said.
As drivers continue to adjust to that learning curve the city continues to develop roundabouts to replace intersections.
The newest roundabout will be located at the intersection of Sinclair Road and Route K and is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.