BOONE COUNTY − A local business close to the Route 163 bridge construction is frustrated with how long the process is taking.
The Missouri Department of Transportation closed part of Route 163 in early April to begin building a new Bonne Femme Creek bridge, but construction crews stopped when they discovered a cave was underneath it.
Steven Sapp, the owner of Strawberry Hill Farms, said ahead of construction, he wasn't notified, and that he's been trying to contact MoDOT every week since.
"We actually flagged down the contractor at the time," Sapp said. "We weren't actually informed about it."
Officials hoped for an Aug. 4 opening, but that was before the cave discovery.
Kirsten Munck, the MoDOT area engineer on the project, said in a phone interview with the Columbia Missourian on Friday that MoDOT is collecting information and coordinating its approach with several agencies so it is difficult to provide a new project timeline.
For most people driving in from the west, the construction doesn't affect their commute, but if they're driving from the east, the proposed detour can add a lot of time to their commute.
Nancy Currey, an employee at Strawberry Hill Farms, said she has to budget her time better when leaving for work.
"It adds about 30 to 40 minutes to my commute," she said. "You got to be better with your time and go slow on the gravel road."
Another local resident said he hasn't seen any construction happen for nearly a month.
Sapp is excited for the construction to be finished and thinks it will ultimately be beneficial, but he just wants it to be done.
"We're excited about a new bridge, it needed to be done," he said. "They just need to keep working on it and get it done."
KOMU 8 reached out to MoDOT Tuesday for an update but did not hear back by the time this story was published.