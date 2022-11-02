HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette.
Last week, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, MoDOT said.
The deteriorated portions will be encased in concrete to ensure a solid structure, which will require the bridge to stay closed for up to five weeks. MoDOT said it hopes to have the project added to its next Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which will be released next summer.
“We know how important this route and bridge are to the local community,” MoDOT Central District bridge engineer Derek Lepper said. “Our design team is also working on a more long-term solution that will take place in the next few years.”