RANDOLPH COUNTY- Missouri Route 3 between U.S. Route 24 and Route BB in Randolph County will remain indefinitely closed until further notice, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Northeast District.
According to the release, detour signs will soon be implemented that will navigate drivers from U.S. Route 24 to Business Route 63 to Route A to Route BB.
Route 3 has been closed since March 15 due to oversaturated ground and a potential slide. The release states that the route will open again once the slide has been stabilized, all required repairs have been completed and the route is declared safe for travel.
The release also warns that drivers who move the barricades to use the route while it is closed could cause further damage to the region.
Visit MoDOT's traveler map for current road conditions.