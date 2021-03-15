RANDOLPH COUNTY- Missouri Route 3 between U.S. Route 24 and Route BB in Randolph County has closed due to oversaturated ground and a potential slide.
The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the route out of an abundance of caution.
The closure will be indefinite, a press release said, until the slope has stabilized and the area is safe to travel.
Drivers should use Route BB to Route A to Business Route 63/Morley Street in Moberly to U.S. 24.
Visit MoDOT's traveler map for current road conditions.