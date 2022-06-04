JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Route 40 Bridge over Salt Creek and the Katy Trail will begin on Monday, June 6, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The 80-year-old bridge will be replaced with a smoother and wider bridge meant to improve motorist safety.
The route could be closed for up to six months during construction. A detour will be in place along Route 40 for motorists and along the Katy Trail as well.
This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program. This program plans to repair 250 bridges across Missouri.
The construction is weather permitting and could be delayed. More information can be found online or by calling 1-888-275-6636.