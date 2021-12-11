COOPER COUNTY − Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) maintenance crews will be working to replace concrete along Missouri Route 5 in Boonville next week.
Workers will close one lane of Route 5 over an approximate half-mile section south of Interstate 70.
The concrete replacement project will take place Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be sign in place to guide traffic through work zones. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to obey all traffic signs and give crews plenty of room to work.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.