MORGAN/MONITEAU COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced crews will make pavement repairs on Route 5 starting next week.

According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane of Route 5 between U.S. Route 50 near Tipton and Missouri Route 52 in Versailles starting Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 25. 

The repairs are scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Traffic will be guided through the work zone by crew members.

For more information regarding the closures, visit the department's website.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you