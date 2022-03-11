MORGAN/MONITEAU COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced crews will make pavement repairs on Route 5 starting next week.
According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane of Route 5 between U.S. Route 50 near Tipton and Missouri Route 52 in Versailles starting Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 25.
The repairs are scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Traffic will be guided through the work zone by crew members.
For more information regarding the closures, visit the department's website.