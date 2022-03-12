MILLER COUNTY - An effort to improve safety at several intersections along U.S. Route 54 near Eugene, Eldon and Lake Ozark will begin next week, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Contractor crews will begin work on March 16 at the Opie/Hunter Road intersection. The following intersections are also slated for improvements in the coming months:
- Atchinson Road
- Route FF
- Business 54 (Eldon)
- Route V
- Lakeland Road
- Walnut Grove Road
- Howser Road
- Allen Road/Bear Lake Road
- Copperhead Road
- County Road 54-60, Tolwood Road
- Mount Carmel Road, Jamie Lane, and Midway Road
These locations were identified as safety risks through a road safety audit, in-depth analysis of the corridor, and a series of meetings with a local advisory group made up of local residents and leaders.
Improvements at each location include safety enhancements such as the installation of J-turns, acceleration/deceleration lanes, and new or extended turning lanes.
Work will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Installation of these enhancements will require individual lane closures and some intersection closures in order for construction to be completed safely. MoDOT will alert travelers and residents of specific closures ahead of time.
For more information and updates about this project, visit MoDOT's website.