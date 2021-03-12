BOONE COUNTY- A head-on collision left one person dead Friday evening. 

The crash closed down West Route K at South Old Plank Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone Count Joint Communications. No thru traffic is allowed at this time. 

Crash at Route K & Old Plank Road

Columbia Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F confirmed to a KOMU 8 reporter one person died in the two vehicle crash.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

