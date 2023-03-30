CAMDEN COUNTY − BNSF Railroad contractors will close Route T for work on a railroad crossing in Stoutland beginning Friday.
Starting at 7 a.m., Route T at the railroad crossing, approximately 430 feet south of Route JJ, will close. It will remain closed through 5 p.m. Monday, April 3.
ALERT: Contractors for BNSF will CLOSE Camden Co Rte T for railroad crossing work in Stoutland from 7 am tomorrow, March 31, through 5 pm Monday, April 3. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during this around-the-clock closure.More info: https://t.co/xGvHuQOuT1 pic.twitter.com/YyWcg3mUom— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) March 30, 2023
Drivers will need to use an alternate route during the closure.
All work is weather permitting.