CAMDEN COUNTY − BNSF Railroad contractors will close Route T for work on a railroad crossing in Stoutland beginning Friday.

Starting at 7 a.m., Route T at the railroad crossing, approximately 430 feet south of Route JJ, will close. It will remain closed through 5 p.m. Monday, April 3. 

Drivers will need to use an alternate route during the closure.  

All work is weather permitting. 

