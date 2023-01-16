BOONE COUNTY - A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route Z, north of Interstate 70 near North Liddell Lane and Andrews Lane. The Emery Sapp & Sons truck was headed northbound and was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to BCFPD assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp.

Both directions of Route Z remain closed while officials work to clear the scene. Officials said it could be shut down for "awhile."

Other details were not immediately available. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. 

