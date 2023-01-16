BOONE COUNTY - A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route Z, north of Interstate 70 near North Liddell Lane and Andrews Lane. The Emery Sapp & Sons truck was headed northbound and was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to BCFPD assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp.
Both directions of Route Z remain closed while officials work to clear the scene. Officials said it could be shut down for "awhile."
BREAKING: Route Z north of I-70 is closed after a cement truck overturned. Boone County Fire says the driver of the truck was killed, no one else was involved in the crash.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sx5TZed2Ax— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) January 16, 2023
Other details were not immediately available. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.
