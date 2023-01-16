BOONE COUNTY - A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Boshears was headed north when his truck traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and started to overturn, the report said. The truck then traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to a rest on its top.
BREAKING: Route Z north of I-70 is closed after a cement truck overturned. Boone County Fire says the driver of the truck was killed, no one else was involved in the crash.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sx5TZed2Ax— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) January 16, 2023
Both directions of Route Z were closed for nearly five hours while officials cleared the scene.
Boshears was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.