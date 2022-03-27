AUDRAIN COUNTY − Three routes in Audrain County will close this week and next week for culvert replacements.
Weather permitting, the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace culverts along Route B, Route FF and Route A.
Drivers should use an alternative route during this time.
Route B
- March 28-29 and April 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed from Route J to Route KK
Route FF
- March 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed from County Road 935 to County Road 951
Route A
- April 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed from U.S. Route 54 to Morris Street
- April 5-6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed from Route U to county Road 844
- April 7-8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed from County Road 853 to County Road 1062