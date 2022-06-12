HANNIBAL – Missouri Department of Transportation will be working to replace pavement in Macon County this week.
Route YY will be closed US 63 to Mahogany Street starting June 14. The work will start at 7 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. until June 16.
Route V will be closed the following week starting June 21 until June 23 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The road will be closed at US 36 to Omega Street.
Drivers will need to use alternate routes during these times and signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists.
All road work is weather dependent.