COLUMBIA - The cold weather in Mid-Missouri is far from over, and cars that aren't taken care of in the cold could cause an unexpected trip to the repair shop.
All-Star Automotive is a place where mechanics are specialized to keep cars in winter weather shape.
Each winter All-Star sees the same problems:
- Dead car batteries
- Damaged windshield wipers and wiper system
- Problems from sliding on ice into obstructions
- Tire, wheel, and suspension damage from winter-created potholes.
All-Star has had more business trickling in with frigid temperatures coming through Mid-Missouri.
"There's been a little bit of an increase since Missouri decided that it was going to be cold now."
All-Star Automotive says to keep an eye on older cars that are more apt to complications from cold temperatures. Especially in models that are 10 - 12 years old.
The owner of All-Star Automotive, Devin Kelley says the best way to keep the car out of the shop is to get routine check-ups.
"When it's in for service, you're qualified and our repair facility is going to make sure that the fluids are in the correct condition, the correct level, and prepared for extreme weather."