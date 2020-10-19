COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School students in Pre-K through fifth grade returned to in-person classes on a 4-day weekly schedule Monday.
The district will close buildings on Wednesdays for deep cleaning and will follow new rules and protocols for safe learning, including:
- Daily self-checks before school
- Requiring masks
- Eating in classrooms
- New bus routes
- Specific drop-off times
According to CPS district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the school provided:
- Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies
- 39,000+ face shields and masks
- 750 masks from the community; 80,000 donated by SEMA
- Budget for air filters doubled
"Today, I took my child's temperature and followed the stay-at-home checklist provided by the district before sending her to Shepard," CPS mother Lindsey Campbell said.
Campbell screened her third grade daughter Aiyanna Hamilton's symptoms Monday morning before class, following the checklist provided by the Missouri DHSS.
"I am so excited to return to school. This is my first year at Shepard. I just wish I could hug my teacher," the third grader said.
The district said that social distancing would not be possible on buses, and that routes were going to change. This affected the Campbell family's transportation choices for school.
"This year, I am driving her to school. I feel more safe dropping her off in our vehicle, so we can take the proper precautions," Campbell said.
When arriving via parent drop-off, the staff will record attendance and mark each student off at Shephard Elementary.
The Campbell family used to attend Tiger Tots Daycare while the school district was online.
This week is their first week not using Tiger Tots, and the family is saving $1,200 a month now after previously sending three of their kids to the daycare.
"Going back to in-person is helping our family financially. Now we have extra money to buy Aiyanna school supplies and other needs it's exciting for us," Campbell said.
Tiger Tots owner Paul Prevo said his building is a little quieter now that some kids have gone back to school.
"It is a little bit quieter in our school age building, we only have about 20 school age kids on site today, but we are excited that our kids will be able to get back into a normal routine today," Prevo said.