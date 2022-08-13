COLUMBIA- Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as The City of Columbia's new third ward city council member today.
Before the ceremony, residents had the opportunity to greet and speak to Lovelady at a breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The swearing-in ceremony started at 9 a.m. before the City of Columbia special Saturday meeting in City Hall council chambers.
This comes after a historic run-off election, where Lovelady and his opponent Karl Skala, who was also at the ceremony, initially tied during the election in April.
Skala was presented with a gift for his years of service on council. The city will plant a tree in his name to honor his service for the city.
James Gray, pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, said that he has never seen a room so crowded for a newly elected councilman.
"That's because of who he is, and what he brings, and how he has an open heart and an open mind," Gray said. "This guy was at every city council meeting, listening and learning. I loved how he took the opportunity, and thanked the city as a whole."
Gray said that he hopes the current city councilman will accept and work with Lovelady because of his large support system.
"I was looking around the room and looking at the dynamic of people. We had people that was homeless. You had people of all nations," Gray said. "But most of all, the spirit of the people in the room was the most powerful thing that I saw."
After he was sworn in, Lovelady spoke to the attendees and thanked each of his supporters for never giving up on him throughout his campaign.