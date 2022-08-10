COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting.
Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie.
The swearing-in will take place at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers, before the council's budget work session.
Current Ward 3 councilmember Skala will also be in attendance Saturday. He will be presented with a gift for his years of service on council.
The public is invited to chat with Lovelady and Skala and attend a breakfast before the special meeting begins.