COLUMBIA — An underground gas line was hit by two male subjects using an auger, which ignited a fire on Sussex Drive in Columbia.
The first unit arrived on the scene less than five minutes later and reported a fire in the yard that had melted siding on the house.
The officer in command upgraded the call and requested additional personnel and equipment. Eight units were dispatched in total.
Columbia Firefighters protecting a residence in the 4700 block of Sussex Drive due to a burning gas line. pic.twitter.com/3SacWAO3Hy— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 23, 2021
Fire crews used a preconnected hose line to cool the siding and prevent additional damage while the electric company, Ameren UE worked. on the line and shut the gas off, extinguishing the fire.
The subjects both received burns to their face and arms. One was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other refused medical attention.