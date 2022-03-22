MID-MISSOURI — To Melissa Van Dyne, the executive director of the Missouri Rural Health Association, Noble Health limiting services at two of its hospitals is a cause for concern.
"My initial reaction was kind of, of shock and surprise," Van Dyne said. "Anytime a hospital, in the state, especially in our rural areas, suspends emergency services, I get a little bit worried because in our rural areas, people have to travel further to get emergency services anyway. So by suspending those services, that length of getting to a hospital for emergency services is longer."
Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital and Noble Health Callaway Community Hospital are temporarily limiting services, the health corporation announced Friday. The move comes due to a technology issue with IT. All inpatient admissions will be stopped and EMS services will be diverted to other area hospitals.
In a combined statement sent to KOMU 8 News, the community hospitals said they are working to fix the IT issues to resume services again.
“We are working hard to resolve the issue and, as always, putting patients first in every decision we make. We will keep the community in the loop as the issue is resolved," the statement said.
Physicians' offices and specialty clinics at both facilities will remain open and are not impacted by the IT issue, according to a Facebook post. All hospital employees will still report to work and should communicate with their manager regular for any changes.
There's no timeline yet on how long these services will be suspended. But to Van Dyne, any time without these services is concerning.
"What we've seen over the last 12 to 15 years is a rash of hospital closures, especially rural hospitals, and it is concerning, just because of that lack of emergency services that could be available, and then the length of time it would take to get to another emergency room," Van Dyne said.
Van Dyne said access to heath care is not just a rural issue.
"It's a rural, urban and suburban issue," Van Dyne said. "When we look at access to healthcare, it's not just our emergency rooms, in our hospitals, but it's also private primary care physicians and specialty positions."
Van Dyne said moving forward, Noble Health will likely face an issue of trust in the community. She said she hopes Noble Health can repair its IT issues and its relationship with the community after having to take away some of its services.