COOPER COUNTY - Many rural communities in mid-Missouri are dealing with broadband issues such as internet connection and cell service.
In Bunceton, the local school district had to turn to hotspots for students and staff members that live in rural areas because of the lack of cellular coverage, according to the school district.
The school district is on the list to have new broadband under the Gov. Parson's plan to invest in $400 million for broadband investment throughout the state.
According to BroadbandUSA, the percentage of households without internet access in Cooper County is 26.5%. while the percentage of households without a smartphone and computer is 16.3%.
Broadband has been an important topic during the COVID-19 pandemic with schools shifting to online learning and students adapting to not using Wi-Fi provided by their schools.
Rep. Louis Riggs, who works with broadband development in the Missouri House, says broadband has been an issue for many across the state. The main goal of the subcommittee's hearing Wednesday was about access and making sure Missouri citizens had improved technology.
"Two percent of the population in Missouri deals with 1980s/1990s technology in terms of their broadband access," Riggs said.
According to the Missouri Times, Missouri will get a minimum of $100 million to improve the state's broadband infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Riggs says the broadband issue will take a couple of years to fix and won't be completed by the end of the year.
"We have hosted townhalls to deal with the broadband issue, and this issue affects urban and rural areas. The schools have issued tablets to students, but sometimes the hotspots don't work if you don't have sufficient cell service," Riggs said.
Many students at the start of the year didn't have access to hotspots for learning, and Riggs says it has been a team effort to help communities struggling with broadband.
"If the students didn't have access on a certain day during the pandemic, they couldn't learn that day. We are going to see what wreckage COVID-19 brought in terms of online learning and lack of access for students," Riggs said.
The subcommittee also discussed how the federal government will help in terms of money allocation with broadband and how broadband will look after the pandemic.