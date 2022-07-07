COLUMBIA - Kerri Graham will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Russell Boulevard Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year, the district announced Thursday.
Graham replaces Candy Fowler for the position after Fowler announced her retirement earlier in 2022.
Graham is currently the assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School. She has 20 years of educational experience as an administrator and as a teacher, according to a news release from CPS.
She is currently completing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from MU where she will graduate in 2024.