COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department met Monday night to discuss traffic calming operations on Russell Boulevard.

Residents of the street had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the topic.

The concerns come after the required minimum of 10 residents signed a petition for the city to look at implementing traffic calming measures on the street.

The 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Prioritization Scoresheet ranks Russell Boulevard as sixth on the list.

"The speed limit there is 25 miles per hour," Public Works public information specialist John Ogan said. "If you look at the data, around 85% of people are traveling at speeds of 40 miles per hour or below."

Many neighbors are calling for speed bumps to slow down the undesirable traffic.

One resident, Terry Gibson, says this is nothing new. Gibson has lived on Russell Boulevard for 42 years and says speeding has always been as issue.

"It's a long street and it's wide," Gibson said. "I've been kind of passionate about getting speed bumps for a long time."

Gibson said the speed people drive is not safe considering Russell Boulevard Elementary School is nearby.

"We get a lot of kids walking up and down Russell Boulevard, and I even catch myself going too fast," Gibson said.

Gibson also said he has seen people go a lot faster than 40 miles per hour, and he wants something to change.

"I'm surprised someone hasn't been hit and killed," Gibson said.

Another resident on Russell Boulevard, Jennifer Cone, said she does not really want speed bumps, and that it's "sad" it might have to come to that.

"There's a lot of people that walk on this street with babies, strollers, little kids, and their dogs," Cone said.

The city plans to tackle possible solutions to satisfy residents concerns. Email comments can also be sent to PubW@CoMo.gov or can be mailed to Public Works at 701 East Broadway.